Long vacant school to be demolished for housing

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The long vacant Bonneville Elementary School in Pocatello is being prepped for demolition to make room for housing.

NeighborWorks Pocatello bought the property in November from the district for $250,000, half of what it was appraised for. They begin demolition to the building next week.

The two acre lot was vacant for 17 years. City of Pocatello officials believe the space could accommodate up to 18 new housing units.

NeighborWorks executive director Mark Dahlquist said plans for the housing are being worked out in through a 'task force,' comprised of community members, a representative from the Bonneville Neighborhood Association, a land development company and a local architecture firm.

The housing will likely be for a range of incomes, Dahlquist said.

"When it's all said and done, I think the neighborhood community will like what they see," Dahlquist said.

NeighborWorks is saving brick from the historical building to use in the new development. Dahlquist said he wants to incorporate elements from the structure to pay homage to the neighborhood.