today at 9:50 AM
One dead in crash northeast of Ashton

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A Saint Anthony woman was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police responded to the call at approximately 4:40 p.m. on State Highway 47, northeast of Ashton.

Janette Villalba, 34, of Saint Anthony, was driving southbound in a 2005 Ford Focus. She drove off the right shoulder and crashed into a tree.

Villalba was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

