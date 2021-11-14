2 Idaho Falls men dead and a child injured in crash near Downey

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI)

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on November 14, 2021, at 2:12 AM, northbound on I-15 at mile marker 31, near Downey, in Bannock County.

A 32-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, and a 36-year-old male, also from Idaho Falls, were traveling northbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver drove off the roadway, hit a guardrail, and rolled the vehicle. Both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt, were ejected from the vehicle, and succumbed to their injures at the scene. An additional juvenile passenger was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the fatality crash northbound on Interstate 15 near Downey on Nov. 14, 2021.

Killed in the accident were William Kaiser, a 36-year-old male of Idaho Falls, Andrew Schroader, a 32-year-old male of Idaho Falls. The next of kin have been notified. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.