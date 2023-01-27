Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 4:03 AM
Published 7:01 AM

3 things to know this morning – January 27, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The attorneys for Lori Vallow-Daybell filed a motion with the court saying her time in jail without having a trial is too long. According to the court documents, she has been in jail for 1,170 days. A motion hearing has been scheduled for February 9th.

2. Idaho congressman Mike Simpson secures funding for the Ammon 1st Street Reconstruction Project. The $5.8 million dollars will be used to widen 1st Street to five lanes and add a curb, gutter, and sidewalk from Hitt Road to Ammon Road. The Sand Creek Bridge will also be widened.

3. The Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicks off today. Tonight will be the Ceremonial Start in Jackson, Wyoming. Stage One will be in Teton County tomorrow, with the final stage in Driggs, Idaho. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Zach Glancy

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content