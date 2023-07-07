3 things to know this morning – July 7, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a train versus truck accident. It happened yesterday morning in Roberts just after 7 a.m. when a Ford F-150 hit the side of the train. No one was injured in the crash.

2. Chip sealing has begun on the streets of Idaho Falls. The process puts hot asphalt on the road followed by chips that seal the coating to provide a smooth and fixed surface. Crews will be working on most residential areas east of Holmes Avenue, north of John Adams Parkway, west of Woodruff Avenue, and south of Elva and Kearney Streets.

3. Scoop Jam is taking place tomorrow at the Idaho Falls Greenbelt. You can enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream for $10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be free activities for kids. The event benefits The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.