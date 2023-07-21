3 things to know this morning – July 21, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Hayden Fire has burned an estimated 1,500 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. It is burning in the Carol, Wade, and Paradise Creek drainage areas. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

2. Michael Todd Hamilton and Leslie Ann Bassett were arrested Wednesday on burglary and drug charges in Bonneville County. Deputies found them in a storage unit they did not own and discovered several items from burglaries reported earlier this week. They also found a pickup truck reported stolen from Jefferson County.

3. Wildlife officers continue to look for a mountain lion in the Rigby area. The most recent sighting was Tuesday evening in the alley near Sudsy Car Wash. Idaho Fish and Game believes the animal is using the Rigby canal as a travel lane. If you see the mountain lion, back away slowly and call 911 when you're at a safe distance.