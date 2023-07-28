3 things to know this morning – July 28, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Human remains were found on the shore of Bear Lake. The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office says people were playing and digging in the sand yesterday morning and discovered what looked like human bones. They are working with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department to examine the site for any other possible remains. There will be a news briefing about the remains this morning at 8 a.m. on the east shore of Bear Lake.

2. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality will temporarily take control of the Island Park Water Company. Some residents connected to the water system have had to boil their water because of needed repairs. DEQ will correct some of the more immediate threats they say were brought about by the company's mismanagement. They will still pursue legal action against the company.

3. Beginning Monday, East-bound traffic on Pocatello Creek Road between Jefferson Avenue and Call Creek will be reduced to one lane. Road crews will be finishing curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. They will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The project will last about 3 weeks.