3 things to know this morning – December 14, 2023

today at 7:20 AM
Published 7:30 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. New video released from the Idaho Falls Police Department shows 34-year-old Marcos A. Cortez shooting himself after firing at officers during last week's officer involved shooting. Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal says the shot made by one of the officers was an act of self-defense. 

2. The College of Eastern Idaho will offer two new degrees. The Idaho State Board of Education approved requests by the college to begin offering specific bachelor of applied science degrees. This includes a B.A.S. in Digital Forensics and Analytics and in Operations Management.

3. Today, Idaho State University will be wishing Kevin Satterlee farewell as the University's President. All are welcome to attend the president's farewell reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center.

Zach Glancy

