3 things to know this morning – December 18, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The Teton School District will be moving to a four-day school week for the 2024 - 2025 school year. The district made the decision after two years of careful consideration, and community surveys during December of last year, and another survey earlier this month.

2. The Idaho State Supreme Court is looking into a complaint that two state laws make it harder for some to register to vote. The Secretary of State argues the law provides adequate ID options at the polls. The case against the new laws was dismissed in October but has been taken to the State Supreme Court, who should be re-visiting the case in January.

3. All court proceedings for Jeremy Best are now on hold until a mental capacity determination can be made. According to a criminal defense expert, there is no insanity defense under Idaho law. The goal in an Idaho mental health evaluation is to assess the suspect, then treat their mental illness to the point where they are fit to stand trial.