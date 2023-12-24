Skip to Content
Top Stories

Dense Freezing Fog to start Christmas Eve

By
today at 10:57 AM
Published 8:48 AM

Dense Fog this morning will make travel extremely dangerous along I-15 from Idaho Falls to Blackfoot. Cold temps will cause fog to freeze on surfaces, windshields and roads. Stay at home and wait.

Aside from fog, Christmas Eve will partly to mostly sunny and cold air and some breezes will take wind chills to 0.

Jeff Roper, First Alert weather
Follow me on you tube - Jeff Roper TV & IG @jeffroper

Dangerously low visibility with an area of fog and freezing fog is moving into Pocatello/Chubbuck/American Falls. Zero degree wind chills and zero visibility make this a travel hazard.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content