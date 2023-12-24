Dense Freezing Fog to start Christmas Eve

Dense Fog this morning will make travel extremely dangerous along I-15 from Idaho Falls to Blackfoot. Cold temps will cause fog to freeze on surfaces, windshields and roads. Stay at home and wait.

Aside from fog, Christmas Eve will partly to mostly sunny and cold air and some breezes will take wind chills to 0.

Jeff Roper, First Alert weather

Follow me on you tube - Jeff Roper TV & IG @jeffroper

Dangerously low visibility with an area of fog and freezing fog is moving into Pocatello/Chubbuck/American Falls. Zero degree wind chills and zero visibility make this a travel hazard.