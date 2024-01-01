New Years Eve shooting in Idaho Falls sends one to hospital, another jailed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On December 31, 2023, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to the 400 block of G Street for a report that a man had been shot and was laying in the street. The man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls Fire ambulance.

Through investigation, Idaho Falls Police officers were able to determine that the victim and another man, later identified as Phillip Hobbs, were involved in a verbal altercation when Hobbs shot a handgun at the victim striking him in the abdomen. Hobbs threatened another person with the handgun, then left the scene before police arrived. Officers were able to locate Hobbs a short time later in a residence nearby in the 400 block of F Street.

In an interview with investigators, Hobbs admitted to shooting the victim. Hobbs stated he thought the victim had a knife and he was acting in self-defense. No knife was found with the victim or in the area of the crime scene.

Phillip Hobbs, a 33-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Streets in the area of the 400 blocks of F and G street were blocked for a time while Hobbs was located, and then for necessary investigation and crime scene documentation. The victim was treated at EIRMC and later released from medical care.