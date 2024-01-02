3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The body of missing teen, Jayden Jensen, has been recovered. Jayden was located on the bottom of the Snake River Channel by anonymous volunteers who assisted with the search effort. Jayden was reported missing near the McTucker Ponds area, west of Fort Hall on December 6th.

2. Philip Hobbs is being held in the Bonneville County Jail for allegedly shooting a man in the abdomen on New Year's Eve. Idaho Falls Police say Hobbs admitted to shooting the victim, stating he thought the other person had a knife and he was acting in self defense. However, no knife was found at the scene.

3. Police are warning residents in Fremont County to watch out for a new phone scam. Police say they call and claim you have missed jury duty, and have a warrant for your arrest. Fremont County Court will not call you directly about a warrant or ask you to pay over the phone. If you receive a call and doubt it is legitimate, you can contact the Fremont County Court directly.