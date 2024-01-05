3 things to know this morning – January 5, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Idaho Falls Police Department says two juvenile females have been identified to be behind the recent car burglaries in Idaho Falls. They are expected to face criminal consequences.

2. Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial, which was set for April, is now vacated. A judge recently granted the state's motion to designate the case as "complex." A new trial date must be within 270 days of Vallow's arraignment, which was in early December.

3. The State Fire Marshal and ATF believe the Ririe Fire Station fire was most likely caused by a gas leak inside the building. ​​​​​​​Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson says the estimated damage is more than $1 million dollars, which includes the building itself and some trucks stored inside.