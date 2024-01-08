3 things to know this morning – January 8, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Idaho Falls is under a snow event until further notice. Snow parking regulations are now in place. Home owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks. Snow plowing across Idaho Falls usually takes about 72 hours, but more snowfall could restart the process.

2. The Chubbuck Police Department is searching for a potential police impersonator and is asking for your help. Police say the suspect is an African-American male with a thin build and a buzz cut who drives a black ford explorer with red and white lights on the dashboard and has allegedly been conducting traffic stops in Chubbuck. The man is considered armed and dangerous. Any sightings should be reported immediately to the Chubbuck Police Department.

3. Idaho Governor Brad Little will be giving his State of the State address today at 1 p.m. During the address, Gov. Little will highlight his road map for the year and vision for the Gem State.​​​​​​​ The Idaho Legislative Session will commence shortly after the speech.