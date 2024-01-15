3 things to know this morning – January 15, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A skier is dead after being caught in an avalanche in Prater Canyon in Lincoln County, Wyoming. According to Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue, two people were skiing in Prater Canyon when they were caught in an avalanche. One was able to escape from the snow and is in good condition.

2. We now know one of the suspects in a suspicious death investigation, after a body was found on Wardell Street in Idaho Falls last Friday. The suspect is 42-year-old Chris Foiles of Spokane, Washington. He was arrested and booked in the Bonneville County Jail and is facing first degree murder charges.

3. Chad Daybell may need a new team to represent him during his murder trial. His current attorney, Jon Prior, is filing a motion to withdraw from the case stating Daybell can no longer pay for the services. Judge Steven Boyce will hear the arguments on the motion Thursday.