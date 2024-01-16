3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Budget cuts are coming to Idaho Falls School District #91. The District Administration says they are on a hiring freeze, but no positions will be cut. Superintendent Karla LaOrange says the district was spending more money than it gets from the state. The school board is coming together on the 23rd to look at passing an amended budget.

2. A bill to stop libraries from promoting and giving books with sexual content to children is one step closer to becoming Idaho state law after passing a House Committee yesterday. The House State Affairs Committee voted to move the bill to the full House for debate after taking public testimony.

3. According to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, one person was found dead from a gunshot, following a domestic dispute in Pocatello yesterday. It happened in the upper Pocatello Creek Road area. The Sheriff's Office believes this is an isolated incident, and there is no on-going threat to the public.

You can also find the latest school closures this morning here.