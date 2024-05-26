Skip to Content
POW*MIA Awareness Association 21st annual Idaho Thunder Run

May 25, 2024 10:01 PM
Published 2:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association will be commemorating Memorial Day this year with the 21st Annual Idaho Thunder Run on May 27, 2024. 

The ride will begin at Century High School and go through Downey, Lava Hot Springs and finish at the Idaho Field of Heroes at Century High School. 

The Idaho Thunder Run will include a trip around the exterior of the Idaho State Veterans Home, as it has every year, to salute our Heroes on the Hill in Pocatello. The POW*MIA Awareness Association will be accepting donations online at POWMIARodeo.org/donate.

