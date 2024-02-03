Police searching for person of interest after hit and run in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)-Chubbuck police are seeking information on a white SUV after the driver hit a pedestrian on Friday night, and drove away from the scene.

On Friday evening, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the car hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street on 4100 Yellowstone Avenue, near TJ Maxx. The involved vehicle then fled the area and the pedestrian was ultimately hospitalized in serious condition.



The vehicle is described as a white Dodge Nitro, possibly a 2007 model, with a black stripe on the hood (passenger side). It is also missing the front passenger side fender and was last seen heading westbound on I-86.



The Chubbuck Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of the described vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact their communications center at (208) 237-7172.



According to the police department, the investigation is ongoing, and all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in a court of law.

Chubbuck Police Department