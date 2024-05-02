Witnesses describe deadly Idaho Falls shooting

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - A public records request made by Local News 8 has unearthed witness testimony regarding the killing of Eric Leask.

The Bonneville County Courthouse turned over a three-hour audio recording of the suspect’s April 23rd preliminary hearing. Lance Broncho, 23, is facing five felony charges in connection to the March 9th killing, including first-degree murder.

Local News 8 previously made a records request through the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain two pieces of evidence, including what prosecutors said could be Broncho’s confession.

While the witnesses testified under oath, because the case has not yet gone to trial, there is a lower standard for acceptable evidence.

Prosecuting attorney Randy Neal first called Tyson Nelson to the stand. Nelson allegedly drove Broncho to and from the crime scene in his SUV. Broncho was one of three passengers that evening, Nelson said, and all four occupants were homeless at the time.

Neal had also subpoenaed the other two passengers, Lylliana Alvarado and Blanca Lopez. Neither appeared in court to testify. Judge Brendon Taylor has issued an order to show cause for both witnesses.

“I can’t remember exactly who it was, but someone said that they might’ve known a place on the Numbered Streets that was an abandoned place,” Nelson recalled. “It was like a squatter house or something like that. Maybe we could go there and, like, use a propane heater or something to stay warm for the night.”

“We all stayed in the vehicle,” he continued. “Except Lance had said that he would go check the place and see if it was still empty or not, and see if we could go there to crash or whatever.”

Ormead Smith was the second witness cross-examined. Smith was Eric Leask’s stepson, and like Leask, he was shot during the home invasion.

Smith was playing video games online in his room, he testified, when he heard two sets of knocks on the front door. He ignored them until the noise changed.

“I heard a loud banging coming from the front door,” he testified. “I got about a couple steps out of my bedroom door, and there was a man with a gun.”

“Did he say anything when he pointed the gun at you?” Neal asked.

“‘Where’s the money? Where’s the drugs?’” Smith said.

“I tried to calm him down to the best of my ability, just to get the situation under control,” he continued. “My stepdad ran out into the front room. He said, ‘Get out of my house,’ and punched him.”

That’s when Smith started fighting for control of the gun, he recalled. The gun fired several times during the struggle and Leask retreated.

The home invader, who Smith identified as Broncho, regained control of the gun and ordered Smith to lay on the ground.

“As I was laying on the ground, he shot over my head at my stepdad,” Smith said. “He kicked me in the face and told me to get up.”

Broncho demanded valuables at gunpoint, Smith alleged. He surrendered his handgun, stored in a case alongside ammunition, and his wallet.

Smith testified that Broncho wasn’t satisfied and demanded more. Smith steered him away from his parents’ bedroom, hoping to protect them, and led him towards the basement.

“Eric came back and tried to stop Mr. Broncho,” Smith said. “He shot and I tried to get control of the gun. And that’s where I got shot in my hand and in my leg.”

“What did Mr. Broncho do then?” Neal asked.

“He asked me, ‘Could I please leave? I don’t want to be here anymore. Just let me go. I don’t want to hurt you guys anymore,’” Smith recalled.

Smith let Broncho leave, he said. But as he exited through the house’s back door, Broncho gave a warning.

“‘Never rob Rico again,’” Smith recalled.

“Do you know a Rico?” Neal asked.

“No,” Smith asserted.

Broncho had only left the other three occupants for 10 or 15 minutes, Nelson said.

“He jumped in and said that his hand was hurt,” Nelson testified. “He said he thought that maybe he’d gotten shot. I said, ‘Do you think you got shot? Are you okay?’ Started trying to find some way of helping him.”

“And when he reported that he had a gunshot wound to his hand, did you notify the authorities?” Neal asked.

“No,” Nelson responded.

“And why not?” Neal retorted.

“Because I was high as hell on methamphetamine, and, I mean, tweakers don’t call cops,” Nelson said.

Nelson stopped at a friend’s house to get a first aid kit, he testified, then called his sister (a medical professional) for help. He ended up taking Broncho to a different friend living at the Teton Mesa Apartments, where Broncho was eventually arrested after a standoff with SWAT.

“And when you were trying to help your friend Lance,” public defender James Archibald asked, “were you under the belief at that time that he had committed a crime?”

“I didn’t think he had committed a crime, no,” Nelson said.

“You thought he was the victim of a crime,” Archibald clarified.

“Yes,” Nelson responded.

“Is it fair to say there was no talk of how to commit a crime on that night?” Archibald prodded.

“I mean, other than smoking drugs, no,” Nelson said.

Meanwhile, Smith called the police. His girlfriend, who was playing video games online with Smith and heard the confrontation, also called police. Unfortunately, they were too late.

“What happened to Eric?” Neal asked him.

“He got shot,” Smith said, hesitating. “He…It was fatal.”

Broncho will appear in district court for the first time on May 13th. If he pleads not guilty during the arraignment, prosecutors will have two months to decide if they will pursue the death penalty.