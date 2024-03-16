Prosecuting attorney clarifies Idaho Falls murder charges

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Bonneville County’s top cop has has commented on the killing of Eric Leask March 9th.



Lance Broncho, 23, the suspect who engaged in an hours-long standoff with police, made his first court appearance Friday. Bonneville County prosecuting attorney Randy Neal gave Local News 8 the probable cause affidavit and explained what will come next in the courtroom.



In Idaho, Neal explained, first-degree murder does not always require an intent to kill. It could also start with an intent to commit a crime like robbery.



“In this particular case, we believe that the person did enter with the intent to commit a felony, and that during the course of that, there was an aggravated battery,” he said.



"A person was shot, and then another person was shot and that resulted in death,” he continued. “And so that’s the basis for the murder charge.”



Broncho faces five felony charges, including first-degree murder. Other charges include aggravated battery, burglary, robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.



Neal’s re-telling of events, of course, hinges on evidence. He said his office is changing its approach.



"It’s very common when you’re talking about a homicide investigation to bring in expert witnesses who discuss what the physical evidence means,” he explained. “Instead of concentrating on getting an expert for the trial, we are getting an expert involved early on so that they’re at the very beginning stages.”



Neal recognized there has been a recent spike in East Idaho shootings.



“But one thing that I think law enforcement and I have recognized is the number of guns that we’re seeing unlawfully possessed by ex-felons and by drug dealers.”



Ex-felons like Broncho, who served only part of a 40-month sentence for stabbing and carjacking a man. Neal’s solution is stricter sentencing for ex-felons with firearms.



“The nature of deterrence has to be the consequence is worse than the activity that I’m doing,” he said. “It has to have that deterrent effect on people. Or else this won’t be a spike - it’ll be a trend.”



The big question, of course, is if Neal will pursue the death penalty for Broncho.



“Obviously, this early, as facts are still being developed, we’re not looking at that decision,” he said. “It’s in the back of our minds, but we’re not looking at that decision yet.”



Local News 8 asked if the decision to pursue the death penalty weighs heavily on Neal.



“Well, what weighs heavier on me is that we have victims here that there should be justice for,” he said.