Idahoan named to lead U.S. Forest Service

WASHINGTON (KIFI) - The Trump administration has announced the new chief of the Forest Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced Thursday that former Air Force officer Tom Schultz, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, will serve as the 21st chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

“Tom is the right person to lead the Forest Service right now, and I know he will fight every day to restore America’s national forests,” said Secretary Rollins. “Together, Tom and the incredible employees at the Forest Service will work to execute the agenda of President Donald J. Trump to make America’s forests healthy and productive again.”

Schultz will replace Chief Randy Moore, who recently retired after serving the agency for over four decades.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be the next chief of the Forest Service. I will work tirelessly to further support and protect our rural communities. Working with our partners, we will actively manage national forests and grasslands, increase opportunities for outdoor recreation, and suppress wildfires with all available resources emphasizing safety and the importance of protecting resource values,” said Schultz. “Chief Moore has been a diligent public servant and has demonstrated his steadfast commitment to stewarding our national forests and grasslands. We thank him for his dedication and leadership.”

Before he was appointed Forest Service chief, Schultz was Chief of Staff for Natural Resources and Environment at the USDA.

Schultz recently served as Vice President of Resources and Government Affairs at Idaho Forest Group, a family-owned company headquartered in Coeur d’Alene that is now one of America’s largest lumber producers. He also served as director of the Idaho Department of Lands, where he managed millions of acres of endowment lands and minerals.

Idaho Republicans support Shultz's appointment

Last month, the Trump administration announced the appointment of another Idahoan, Mike Boren, to serve as Under Secretary for Natural Resources and the Environment at USDA. Governor Brad Little and several other members of the Idaho Republican party have voiced their support for the appointment of another Idahoan.

“The appointment of Tom Schultz, an Idahoan, to such an important position for Idaho and the West signals the Trump administration’s continued support for how we do things here in Idaho. Forty percent of our state is managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and Idaho will greatly benefit from having Mike Boren and Tom Schultz help carry out President Trump’s vision to boldly transform how wildfire and forests are managed across the West. Under the leadership of Secretary Rollins, USDA is making necessary improvements across her agency. We are blessed to be well represented by Idahoans who reflect Idaho values, and we stand ready to help the Trump Administration prevent and more quickly suppress wildfire, better manage our forests, and improve outdoor recreation on public lands in our state,” Governor Little said.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch also expressed his congratulations and support of Shultz taking the role.

"Congratulations to Idaho’s own Tom Schultz for being named the 21st Chief of the U.S. Forest Service. Tom is a forester’s forester. With over 27 years of natural resource management experience, he is the no-nonsense leader our Western states urgently need to rein in the wildfire crisis and reinforce forest health,” said Risch. “Tom’s selection to lead the U.S. Forest Service underscores President Trump and Secretary Rollins’ recognition of the immense value that Idahoans bring to restoring American greatness. I look forward to the good work Tom will accomplish for our nation and the West.”