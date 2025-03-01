Man dies after being shot on I-15

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a homicide after troopers discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound along Interstate 15.



At approximately 10:30 p.m. on February 28, ISP troopers were traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 85 when they observed a white 2008 Toyota Camry stopped on the outside shoulder with its hazard lights activated. Troopers stopped to assist and found the driver, a 31-year-old male from Utah, deceased from a gunshot wound.



The Bingham County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide and will release the driver’s identity.



Northbound I-15 was temporarily closed overnight for the investigation, ensuring the safety of travelers and responders, but has since been reopened, allowing normal traffic flow to resume.



ISP detectives are asking the public for help. Anyone who drove past the Camry, saw any vehicles stopped nearby or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact ISP District 5 Investigations at (208) 239-9850. If you have any information, no matter how small, we ask you to come forward and assist with the investigation.



At this time in the investigation, no additional information can be provided.

The following information is from an Idaho State Police news release.



