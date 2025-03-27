Police investigate fatal motorcycle vs SUV crash in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after colliding with an SUV in Pocatello. The crash caused the motorcycle to burst into flames.

The crash happened at around 9:37 p.m. on Yellowstone Avenue near the Winco, according to reports by the Idaho State Journal.

The names of the man who died in the crash or the condition of the SUV passenger have been released at this time.

Police shut down Yellowstone Avenue from Chapel Road to Alameda Road overnight.

The crash is under investigation by Pocatello police.

Local News 8 has reached out to the City of Pocatello for additional information and will release more details as they become available.