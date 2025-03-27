Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police investigate fatal motorcycle vs SUV crash in Pocatello

MGN
By
New
today at 10:53 AM
Published 11:19 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after colliding with an SUV in Pocatello. The crash caused the motorcycle to burst into flames.

The crash happened at around 9:37 p.m. on Yellowstone Avenue near the Winco, according to reports by the Idaho State Journal.

The names of the man who died in the crash or the condition of the SUV passenger have been released at this time.

Police shut down Yellowstone Avenue from Chapel Road to Alameda Road overnight. 

The crash is under investigation by Pocatello police. 

Local News 8 has reached out to the City of Pocatello for additional information and will release more details as they become available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content