Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fort Hall man sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution

MGN
By
today at 2:46 PM
Published 2:51 PM

The following is a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott's office:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Creston Dale Kindness, 42, of Fort Hall, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced today. 

According to court records, on January 21, 2024, officers observed Kindness driving at a high rate of speed. A lengthy pursuit followed, and the vehicle stopped when it became stuck in the snow. Officers arrested Kindness and took him to jail. At the jail, a sheriff’s deputy observed Kindness make a video call to a female friend. Kindness told the friend that he threw a bag with her name on it out of the car window during the pursuit. Kindness gave her the location and told her to go get the bag. Officers responded and found the bag. The bag contained a large amount of cash and 350 grams of fentanyl pills. 

Kindness pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on June 24, 2024. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Kindness to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Bingham, Blackfoot, Shelley Investigation Unit, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Hall Police Department, and the Idaho State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Haycock prosecuted the case.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content