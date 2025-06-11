Skip to Content
Missing 10-year-old found safe

Bingham County Sheriff's Office
today at 4:21 PM
Published 4:30 PM

UPDATE:

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The missing 10-year-old has been located and is safe, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. In a post on Facebook, BCSO thanked the public for their help.

ORIGINAL:

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is urgently asking for the public's assistance in locating 10-year-old Eli Barker, who has been reported missing. Eli has been diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.

Eli was last seen at an unspecified location within Bingham County, wearing a purple shirt, gray shorts, red and black glasses, and carrying a dragon toy

Law enforcement is asking anyone who may have seen Eli or has information regarding his whereabouts. If you have seen Eli Barker or have any information, call Bingham County Dispatch at 208-785-1234. For more information, click HERE.

