Garden Creek Fire: 100% contained after burning over 5,400 acres

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — As of Monday, July 7, the Garden Creek Fire, which burned thousands of acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Blackfoot, has been declared 100% contained.

The blaze, which began on July 1, prompted a swift and coordinated response from multiple agencies. It led to evacuations of residents both on the reservation and in surrounding areas.

The Tribal Office of Emergency Management expressed its gratitude via a Facebook post, commending the Fort Hall Fire Department and its partnering agencies for their "support throughout this incident."

In total, the Garden Creek Fire consumed approximately 5,418 acres. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.