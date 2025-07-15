Sportman’s Park set for a major overhaul

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Sportsman's Park is set to receive a significant overhaul thanks to a collaborative effort by Bingham County Parks and Recreation, emergency management, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the Federal Highway Administration. The group secured $2 million of grant funding to improve the parking area for boat access and the walking path

The project kicks off tomorrow, July 16, with crews beginning to stake the area for reconstruction. While some temporary disruption to water access is anticipated in the coming days, Bingham County officials say they've strategically planned the project to minimize the impact on water enthusiasts.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," stated County leadership in a recent Facebook post, "but we are excited to spruce up what is already a staple and a gem for Bingham County."

The majority of the park improvements are expected to be completed by the end of August, with the entire project wrapping up by September 20th.