WYDOT announces Teton Pass maintenance and delays

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Over the next 3 weeks, Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) maintenance crews are set to begin work on various sections of Wyoming State Highway 22, the Teton Pass. Beginning today, August 11, crews will be cleaning ditches and performing various maintenance work during the hours of 9 AM and 4 PM Monday through Thursday for the rest of the month.

Commuters should anticipate lane closures, flagger-controlled traffic, and short delays during these times. No work is planned for weekends.

WYDOT is also reminding drivers that this schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances. For the latest information on road conditions and the project schedule, visit WYDOT 511.