Diane Shober Awarded 2025 State Tourism Director of the Year 

The following is a press release from the Wyoming Office of Tourism:

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, was announced August 18th as the 2025 State Tourism Director of the Year by her industry peers. The award recognizes excellence in marketing, promotion and individual leadership within the honoree’s state.

“Diane’s decades-long commitment to travel shows her passion for the state of Wyoming and the entire industry,” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. “Transforming the state’s tourism landscape with visionary leadership, Diane has fostered a legacy of innovation, economic growth and a deeper appreciation for Wyoming’s wonders and Western hospitality.”

Shober was announced as the honoree before a thousand destination marketing professionals at the U.S. Travel Association’s annual ESTO conference—the premier annual gathering for destination and travel leaders, held this year in Phoenix, Arizona. She was selected by her peers on U.S. Travel’s National Council of State Tourism Directors—a body representing tourism offices from all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Shober has led the state’s tourism strategy since June 2003. After 22 years of dedicated service, Shober is set to retire from her role at the end of 2025, leaving an enduring legacy of growth and innovation. Under her guidance, the Wyoming Office of Tourism has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its budget from less than $3 million per year to nearly $20 million per year. In 2024, direct visitor spending in Wyoming was $4.9 billion—and Shober has seen consistent increase in year-over-year spending in her local economy.

Earlier in 2025 Shober was honored with the esteemed Big WYO Award, presented by Governor Mark Gordon on behalf of the Wyoming Hospitality and Travel Coalition (WHTC). This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on Wyoming’s tourism and hospitality industries, acknowledging her two decades of exceptional leadership and vision.

Shober serves multiple boards with distinction, including those of the Western States Tourism Policy Council, the National Council of State Tourism Directors, the Wyoming State Fair Board and the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality Initiative, where she proudly led the establishment and funding of degree programs at the University of Wyoming and community colleges, aimed at building a skilled workforce for tomorrow. She was appointed to U.S. Travel Association’s Executive Board in 2024 and served on the inaugural board for Brand USA—also serving with numerous professional and civic organizations throughout her life.

Shober was announced as this year’s State Tourism Director by 2024 honoree Mike Mangeot, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism and newly appointed National Council of State Tourism Directors Chair.

Candidates for State Tourism Director of the Year are nominated by state and territory tourism directors. A slate of three finalists is presented annually for selection by ballot. This year’s finalists also included Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers and North Dakota Department of Commerce Director of Tourism and Marketing Sara Otte Coleman.

ESTO 2026 will be held in Philadelphia, August 25-27, 2026.