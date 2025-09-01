Missing hunter safely located in Lincoln County

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Missing hunter Timothy Hinebaugh has been located safe, Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies confirmed on social media.

"Thank you everyone for sharing and helping look for him," the Teton County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media. "Please be safe while out in the backcountry!"

ORIGINAL:

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Teton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a hunter who has been missing since August 23.

Timothy Hinebaugh, 58, was last seen traveling south from Jackson on Highway 89 in a white Ford Fiesta with Maryland license plate 9DH0914.

As the busy Labor Day weekend kicks off hunting season and brings more visitors to the area, authorities are urging everyone to be on the lookout. Hinebaugh is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Hinebaugh's whereabouts, please contact the Teton County Sheriff's Office at 307-733-2331.