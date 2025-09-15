Idaho Fish and Game issues salvage order for Blackfoot’s Jensen Grove Pond

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Effective from now until Oct. 15, 2025, Idaho Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot. This means anglers can harvest any remaining fish from the pond before water levels drop too low.

The City of Blackfoot annually manages the pond's water for both recreation and aquifer recharge, creating a seasonal fishing opportunity. In May, IDFG stocked the pond with 2,525 catchable-sized rainbow trout. However, the pond's water levels are now decreasing rapidly.

Under the salvage order, all bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended, and fish may be taken by any method except for the use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current, or prohibited baits.

IDFG is also reminding anglers that a valid Idaho fishing license is still required to participate. Additionally, no live fish may be transported from the pond.

For more information regarding the salvage order, the public can contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.