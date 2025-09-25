Bridger-Teton National Forest to conduct prescribed burns northeast of Jackson

WESTERN WYOMING (KIFI) — Starting in late September, the Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will begin a series of prescribed fire operations in the Upper Gros Ventre area near Slate Creek, about 25 miles northeast of Jackson, Wyoming. The project is set to run through early October, weather permitting.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, controlled burns are a proactive forest management strategy designed to reduce the risk of large, destructive wildfires. By systematically removing overgrown vegetation, the operations help protect local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources while also improving the overall health of the forest ecosystem.

The planned burn area covers 557 acres in the Slate Creek area. While there are no expected area closures, residents near Jackson may encounter temporary traffic delays as fire personnel work to ensure public safety. The Jackson Ranger District is directing all residents to watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Residents can also expect to see and smell smoke in the area. Drivers are being told to slow down and turn on their headlights when they encounter smoke on the road. For more detailed information on air quality, click HERE.

To stay up-to-date on the prescribed burn schedule, click HERE.