Boo! It’s Science: ISU’s Haunted Science Laboratory returns October 25th

The following is a news release from Idaho State University:

POCATELLO, Idaho — Now’s your chance to see the not-so-spooky side of science.

Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public on Saturday, October 25, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand. The Haunted Science Lab features a Van DeGraaf generator, lasers, and multiple educational and interactive science activities designed to delight, fright, and educate kids of all ages. Some exhibits use the same principles as Disneyland’s Haunted Science Mansion, except they are explained.

“This is a great opportunity to share the wonder of science with your family and have some spooky fun,” said Steve Shropshire, professor of physics at Idaho State University. “And like any good Halloween event, costumes are more than welcome.”

The cost to attend is $5 per person or $10 per family (limit 6), and cash only. All proceeds from the event go toward Kiwanis-supported charities that benefit children in Southeast Idaho.

For over a decade, Idaho State’s Department of Physics and the Kiwanis Club of Pocatello have hosted the Haunted Science Laboratory as a free field trip for local schools prior to opening to the public. In 2024, nearly 2,000 local students and adults from around the region visited the Haunted Science Laboratory on a field trip, and when it opened to the public, more than 450 visitors stopped by the lab.

If you have questions about the event, contact Jasmyne Jensen, ISU Department of Physics Administrative Assistant, at (208) 282-2350 or coseoutreach@isu.edu.

More on ISU’s Department of Physics can be found at isu.edu/physics.