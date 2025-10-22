Highland High evacuates after false fire alarm; Incident linked to water pressure loss

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Students and staff at Highland High School were forced to evacuate Wednesday afternoon after a blaring fire alarm interrupted classes, an incident that comes seven months after the school broke ground on its massive post-fire reconstruction.

According to Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (D25), the evacuation was a precautionary measure made out of "an abundance of caution." A preliminary investigation indicates the alarm system was triggered by a loss of pressure in the school's water lines.

"All learners and staff are safe at the football field evacuation site and will be released back to classes as soon as possible," D25 posted on Facebook during the event. The students and staff were able to return to the building shortly after the issue was identified.

The minor disruption comes amid the school's ongoing recovery from a devastating fire in April 2023 that destroyed the gym, cafeteria, and music department. The district has been working to rebuild those portions of the school.

Earlier this month, the school district released a time-lapse video showing the progress of Highland High School’s rebuild. Phase one of the project is expected to be finished between January 20 and 27 of the coming year. Phase two is slated for completion in July of the same year.