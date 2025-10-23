American Falls Early Learning Collaborative wins statewide “Shark Tank” style competition

AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) — American Falls Joint School District #381 is celebrating a major achievement by a group of local educators. The American Falls Early Learning Collaborative has earned first place in the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (Idaho AEYC) statewide "Shark Tank" competition at the Early Learning Collaborative Symposium.

The collaborative's presentation was recognized by judges as the most fundable project due to its creativity and passion for strengthening early learning opportunities in the community. The winning presentation was delivered by team members Abi Hawker, Whitney Lankford, and Kim Jackman.

In addition to securing the top prize overall, the American Falls team also received the award for Best Display for their visually appealing presentation materials.

D381 says the judges assessed presentations on six key areas: presentation quality, impact on children and families, systems-building through the Six Buckets Framework, collaboration and partnerships, response to judges’ questions, and innovation and creativity. The American Falls team achieved the highest total score, with judges specifically praising their strong impact narrative and powerful examples of community collaboration.

Reflecting on the recognition, Abi Hawker shared, “This recognition really belongs to our entire community. The American Falls Early Learning Collaborative is successful because so many people—schools, parents, businesses, and organizations—work together to give every child the best possible start in life.”

The American Falls Early Learning Collaborative is a joint community effort supported by several local preschools, including Hillcrest Preschool, St. John’s Preschool, Baby Bee Daycare and Preschool, Buttercups Learning Center, and American Falls Head Start.