Fort Hall Police offer reward to locate missing 2014 Chevy Cruze

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) —The Fort Hall Police Department is actively asking the public for help in locating a missing vehicle and has announced that a reward is being offered for information leading to its discovery and recovery. The department has not specified the reason for the search or the nature of the crime associated with the vehicle.

The car in question is a Dark Gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze bearing the Idaho license plate 4BI282U. Authorities have shared photos of the car on social media, but noted the vehicle may look different from the images as the chrome trim around the doors has been removed.

Police issued a strong public safety warning regarding the vehicle. "If located, DO NOT attempt to recover the vehicle and contact the FHPD IMMEDIATELY," the department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the dark gray Chevrolet Cruze is asked to contact FHPD Dispatch at (208)238-4000, or email information to CI Sweat at Cody.Sweat@sbtribes.com