Idaho SOS McGrane: Idaho absentee ballot and voter pre-registration deadline is Friday at 5 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Ahead of local elections on November 4th, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is encouraging all Idaho residents to finalize their plans to vote. With important deadlines fast approaching, he's reminding residents they have until 5 PM tomorrow to pre-register to vote and request an absentee ballot.

Secretary McGrane stresses that pre-registering is the simplest path to a smooth Election Day experience. "Pre-registering at VoteIdaho.gov is quick and straightforward, and it's the best way to ensure you’re prepared," he noted in a press release. "For those voting absentee, this Friday is especially important, as it’s also the deadline to request your ballot."

For those who miss tomorrow's pre-registration deadline, you can still register and vote in person both at early voting locations and on election day.

To register, voters must bring an accepted form of photo ID and proof of residence. For most residents, a current Idaho driver's license will be enough. Voters can check VoteIdaho.gov for specific early voting sites in their county.

The Secretary of State also reminds Idahoans that local taxing districts have varied election schedules and boundaries, meaning not every resident will have a contest on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, McGrane urges voters to visit VoteIdaho.gov to check their sample ballot.

"VoteIdaho.gov is your trusted resource to get the information you need and to make your voice heard in your community," said Secretary McGrane.