Idaho Transportation Dept. warns of statewide DMV text message scam

Published 11:46 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department is urgently warning residents about a wave of scam text messages spreading across the state.

The texts claim that a traffic citation must be paid online or that a vehicle registration is overdue. ITD confirms these texts are fraudulent and not connected to ITD or any official DMV services.

“Scammers are targeting Idahoans with messages that look official but are completely fake,” said Lisa McClellan, DMV Administrator. “If the link does not have a dot gov address, it's a scam.”

If you receive one of these messages, do not click any links and do not provide personal or payment information. Report the message to your phone provider and delete it. 

If you are concerned about your registration status, visit the official itd.idaho.gov website directly or call your local DMV office.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

