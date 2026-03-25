From Pocatello to Afton: How Amazon keeps drivers safe across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — From the last-minute Christmas gifts to same-day delivery, Amazon Delivery Drivers work extremely hard to get your package to your doorstep on time. To keep them safe, the delivery drivers are undergoing hands-on safety training at the company's Integrated Last Mile Delivery Academy in Idaho Falls.

Local News 8 had the opportunity to tour the local academy, known as iLMDA. The program launched in 2024 as part of a $2 billion investment Amazon has made in safety initiatives over the last five years. It's purpose is to prepare drivers for regional hazards and unpredictable weather conditions before they begin their routes.

The program has expanded to more than 70 training hubs across 220 delivery stations nationwide and has provided instruction to more than 180,000 drivers. Company officials say it is now the largest last-mile delivery safety training initiative in the industry.

"Every morning we always start off with safety strategies/safety tips," said Amazon site leader Austin Empey. "Most of my job consists of how we keep our drivers safe on the road, our workers in the warehouse safe, and all the improvements that we do to keep them safe and sound."

Through iLMDA, delivery drivers develop specialized skills to safely navigate sudden Idaho snowstorms and extreme summer heat, protecting both themselves and the packages they deliver. Empey says that training is vital for the busy Idaho Falls station, which has been open for three years and serves a massive area.

"We've been able to deliver over 21 million packages out of this warehouse," explains Empey. "Anywhere from Saint Anthony down through Pocatello, even out to Montpelier and Afton, Wyoming.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

