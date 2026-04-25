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Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne dies at 74

Gov. Brad Little via Facebook
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today at 1:51 PM
Published 2:03 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)– Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne has died at 74, according to his family, with tributes pouring in from across the state, including from Governor Brad Little, remembering his legacy of public service.

Kempthorne’s family announced his passing Friday night, sharing a heartfelt statement reflecting on his life and legacy, saying in part:

“Our family is heartbroken, but we are also deeply grateful — for the time we had with him and for the extraordinary outpouring of love and support we have received from across Idaho and the country.”

Current Idaho Governor Brad Little also released a statement, remembering Kempthorne’s character and impact.

“I will always remember Dirk’s generosity and warmth. He was thoughtful, gracious, and deeply committed to the people around him.”

Kempthorne also held several roles throughout his career, serving as the mayor of Boise from 1986 to 1993 before being elected to U.S. Senate from 1993 to 1999. He went on to become Idaho's governor, serving from 1999 to 2006. He later went on to serve as the 49th U.S. Secretary of the Interior from 2006 to 2009 under President George W. Bush.

For Gov. Little's and the Kempthorne family's full statement, click HERE.

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