Tax overhaul repeal first up as Utah lawmakers begin work

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah lawmakers are expected to consider hundreds of bills over the course of a 45-day session that began Monday.

One that will come up quickly is a repeal of a contentious tax overhaul measure.

Lawmakers plan to vote on the repeal Tuesday amid a backlash.

Other topics expected to be discussed include medical marijuana.

Patients with old convictions could get a path to expungement and lawmakers could change packaging requirements.

They will also likely consider proposals aimed at curtailing teens’ access to electronic cigarettes.

Another discussion about restricting transgender juveniles from surgery and hormones has already drawn criticism from LGBT advocates.