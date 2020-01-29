Utah medical marijuana program on track, starting small

Utah

Associated Press (AP) - Utah's medical marijuana program is expected to launch on schedule in a few weeks, though it's likely to start small.

Health officials said Wednesday that one or two dispensaries will open in early March, when people can begin getting patient cards that will allow them to legally buy the drug in the state.

They will need a doctor's recommendation to get a card.

That may be a challenge because few medical providers have so far shown interest in getting certified to recommend the drug.

Health officials are working to reassure doctors the drug is safe ahead of the roll out.