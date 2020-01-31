Police: Utah boy to survive accidental shot to head

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah authorities say a 9-year-old boy is in stable condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head. Authorities say Brigham City Police Department responded to the call Thursday night.

Authorities say the boy was taken to Brigham City Community Hospital but was later transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say the accidental shooting occurred a day after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head in a separate incident in Murray, Utah.