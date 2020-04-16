Potent spring snowstorm in Wyoming, Colorado closes I-80

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A potent spring snowstorm closed a 250-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Thursday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation didn't expect the road between Cheyenne and Rock Springs to open any time soon as steady snow fell across much of Wyoming and Colorado.

Hardest hit were Cheyenne and the Colorado Front Range area from Boulder to Fort Collins, though I-25 remained open.

The storm also dumped heavy snow in the mountains of both states, with some areas reporting 18 inches or more.

The National Weather Service expected snow to taper off Thursday night, followed by drier and gradually warmer weather through the weekend.