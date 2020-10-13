Partial fire ban lifted for Teton County

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Cooler temperatures and increased moisture is bringing relief to fire conditions in Teton County.

The Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted to lift the partial fire ban for Teton County per Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief Brady Hansen’s request during a Town Council/County Commissioner Special Joint Information Meeting (JIM) Tuesday.

“The moisture and cooler temperatures have reduced the fire risk significantly enough to remove the restriction,” Hansen said.

The public is reminded to take the proper fire prevention precautions when: departing a campfire or bonfire, burning yard waste or rubbish, smoking and utilizing cars, tools, and other combustion engines.

Teton County went into a partial fire restriction on August 25, 2020, due to the elevated number of regional wildland fires, conducive weather conditions, decreased available firefighting resources and the status of partner agencies and lands.