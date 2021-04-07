Prescribed burns begin in Jackson area Monday

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Jackson Ranger District will move forward with its Teton to Snake Fuels Reduction project beginning April 12.



Prescribed burn operations are planned in for locations of the Bridger Teton National Forest.



Those areas include:

Trail End Rd - located adjacent to the Trails End subdivision and west of Red Top Meadows subdivision.

Taylor Mountain Unit 2 - located adjacent to the Highland Hills and Hidden Hills subdivisions.

Mosquito Creek North - located approximately 3.5 miles up FS Road 980 (Mosquito Creek Rd), bordering the western edge of the 2001 Green Knoll Fire scar, with Black Canyon located to the north.

Phillips Bench Units 2 and 7 -These are pile units that have piles remaining from fall of 2020 located on Phillips Ridge.

The Fuels Reduction project is designed to decrease the risk in the wildland urban interface. Local homeowners also have responsibility to decrease their risk by creating and maintaining defensible space on private property.



Fire management personnel will use both ground and aviation resources to safely conduct the fire operations. The project will be dependent on favorable weather conditions.



Smoke will be visible around the valley and may continue for a few days after the initial ignition.

