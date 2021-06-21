Grand Teton scales back search for hiker missing 2 weeks

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Searchers in Grand Teton National Park have scaled back efforts to find a hiker missing for almost two weeks.

Grand Teton officials say park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry for 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin in a “continuous but limited mode."

McLaughlin apparently went for a hike June 8 and didn’t show up for work a couple days later.

Park officials began to focus their search June 13 after finding his vehicle at a trailhead.

The last reported sighting of a man fitting McLaughlin’s description was on the Garnet Canyon Trail, a short distance above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction around 3:45 p.m. on June 8.

More than 45 helicopter search missions have been conducted. The park used Teton County Search and Rescue’s aerial RECCO rescue technology, which assists in search and rescue incidents sending a signal which reflects off RECCO chips or clothing and sometimes cellphones. The Civil Air Patrol conducted aerial operations using Forward Looking Infrared Technology (FLIR), which uses thermal imaging cameras to detect heat sources.

The investigation team spoke with more than 140 people with tips and information about McLaughlin.

Updated missing person posters with McLaughlin’s picture and description will be posted throughout the park and overnight backcountry users will be advised to look for clues.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch:

Call or text the tip line: 888-653-0009

Online: www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov