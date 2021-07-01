Teton County Wyo. Fair tickets on sale

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Tickets to the Teton County Fair night events and the Frazier Carnival are on sale.

Teton County Fair night events include:

Fair Kickoff Concert on Wednesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m., tickets are $20 per person. This year’s kickoff concert features the American Folk duo, Jamestown Revival, and the North Carolina string band quartet, Mipso.

Team Branding on Thursday, July 29 @ 7:00 p.m., tickets are $5 per person. A new night event this year, Team Branding is an authentic ranch event. It consists of teams of three on horseback, roping and branding cattle against the clock.

4-H Livestock Sale on Friday, July 30 @ 5:00PM, open to the public. Uniting urban and rural communities, join in the celebration of western heritage and animal husbandry. Support our local 4-H youth.

Fair Rodeo on Saturday, July 31 @ 7:00 p.m., tickets are $30 per person. For the first time, the Fair Board has partnered with the Intermountain Professional Rodeo Association to bring more competition and excitement to the Fair Rodeo.

Figure 8 Races on Sunday, August 1 @ 7:00 p.m., tickets are $40 per person. A local favorite, Figure 8s are back. A guaranteed sellout, be sure to get your tickets early.

Fair Night event tickets are available online HERE or in-person at the Fair Office, located at 305 W. Snow King Ave.

Frazier Carnival is back this year with all the favorite rides and games. The carnival will operate July 28 -30 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight and July 31 and August 1 from 2:00 p.m. to midnight. Mega passes are $90 and daily four-hour passes are $20. Carnival tickets are available for purchase at the Fair Office, located at 305 W. Snow King Ave.

For more information on Fair ticket sales, please visit the Teton County Fair website HERE.