Teton County Wyo. seeks input on pilot program

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson/Teton County Housing Department released a survey on Wednesday to receive feedback from the public on ways to best serve the community’s needs through the Preservation Program.

“This program is a great opportunity for homeowners who to make sure that when they sell, their house goes back to a local, working individual or family. While at the same time, it helps those who are looking to purchase a home, with down payment assistance,” Housing Director April Norton said. “We want to hear from the public to find out what they like and don’t like about the program, reasons why they might use it or reasons why they would not use it.”

The Preservation Program allows the Housing Authority to pay a household for a permanent deed restriction on their property to ensure that when the home is sold, it is sold as Workforce Housing. The pilot program also allows those who are in the market to buy a home, to apply for down payment assistance in return for making the property deed restricted once the sale closes.

“The program is still in the early stages, and we’ve already had three success stories,” Norton said. “How can we help more members of our community through this program? That’s what we hope to find out from this survey.”

The survey is open to the public through July 9, 2021 and can be accessed HERE.

The Preservation Program was approved as a pilot program by the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County Board of County Commissioners on January 11, 2021, and launched February 1, 2021. The program is using $1,000,000 from 2019 Specific Purpose Excise Tax (SPET) Community Housing Priorities.