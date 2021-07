Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A person drowned Saturday in the North Platte River in Casper.

Officers got a report about a person in trouble in the water around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police and firefighters went into the water to try to rescue the person, whose identity wasn’t released.

Casper police say in a Facebook post the person died soon after being taken to a hospital.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the drowning is being investigated.